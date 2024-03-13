Hawaii Grown Report: Updates on Hawaii athletes at mainland colleges

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Had four hits in four games, including his first two home runs with the Razorbacks. He entered the week with four RBIs and ended it with 14. He also stole a base.

>> Luke Alwood (Maui), Seattle: Held Cal Baptist scoreless for four innings in his fourth start of the season, allowing 11 baserunners but pitching out of every jam in a 1-0 loss. He lowered his earned run average from 5.84 to 4.41, but his team has lost each of his starts.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Hit home runs in the first two games against Stanford and then drove in another run in the third game to run his hitting streak to eight games, double his career high.

>> Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), California: Blasted a 3-run home run on an 0-2 pitch in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bears a 6-5 win and a sweep of UCLA on Sunday. Lomavita drove in two more runs on Saturday after a rare 0-for-5 on Friday.

>> Draven Nushida (Mid-Pacific), Cal State Fullerton: Had five hits in three games last week, scoring three runs and driving in three.

>> Brock Perreira (Kaiser), Cal State Bakersfield: Collected five hits in four games against New Jersey Institute of Technology, collecting his first five RBIs of the season and raising his average from .227 to .313. He already has more at-bats (32) than he had all of last year (28).

>> Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Banged out six hits in three games against Texas Christian, building a seven-game hitting streak. He committed his first three errors of the season at first base after handling 69 chances without one.

>> Kody Watanabe (‘Iolani), San Francisco: Exploded for 10 hits in a four-game sweep of Saint Peter’s, hitting four doubles and collecting five RBIs. Watanabe leads the team with a .365 batting average, he entered the weekend hitting .243.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Tolu Smith (Kahuku), Mississippi State: Played a season-high 41 minutes Saturday despite suffering a fall in practice on Friday and had 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 93-89 overtime loss to South Carolina in his last game on his home floor. He now sits eighth in program history with 835 rebounds, passing Kalpatrick Wells.

>> Ostin Taylor (University), Tuskegee: Made his 17th straight start and tied for the team lead with three assists, but the Golden Tigers lost 96-75 to Benedictine in the quarterfinals of their conference tournament.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Caiyle Kaupu (Konawaena), UC Irvine: Got the first start of her career on senior night and played eight minutes. She missed all three of her shots but collected a rebound and an assist. She has played 90 games in her career, scoring 204 points and collecting 95 rebounds.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Myah McDonald (Mid-Pacific), New Mexico: Broke par by a stroke over three rounds and finished in ninth place at the The Show at Spanish Trail, finishing in a tie for ninth place. The Lobos finished sixth.

>> Raya Nakao (Punahou), Oregon State: Finished in a tie for 33rd at the Juli Inkster Meadow Club Collegiate, helping the Beavers to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.

SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Beat Texas A&M-Commerce twice over the weekend, shutting the Lions out over 12 innings to win 1-0 and 8-0. The senior struck out 14 batters and allowed only four hits to reduce her earned run average to 1.76. She has allowed only one earned run in her past 25 innings and has not been scored on in her past 14 innings.

>> Lauren Almeida (Kamehameha-Maui), Fresno State: Drove in five runs in four games, collecting her eighth multi-hit game of the season and running her batting average to .378 while playing error-less ball at shortstop.

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Had five hits and added two walks in four games, scoring five runs in the process. Teammate Keila Kamoku (Kamehameha) opened the series with her first home run of the season.

>> Maya Matsubara (Punahou), Colorado State: Had five hits and drew three walks in four victories, scoring five runs and running her hitting streak to eight games and her on-base percentage to .483.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augustana Illinois: Scored two goals and had two steals in an 8-7 win over McKendree in the school’s only home match of the season. Her sister, Waiahuli Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), had an assist.

>> Koko Butcher (Moanalua), Occidental: Scored four goals in a 12-9 win over Caltech to open the conference season and then added two assists in a 13-2 loss to Pomona-Pitzer.

>> Audrey Dexter (‘Iolani), Cal State East Bay: Enjoyed the first hat trick of her career on just three shots in a 23-2 win over UC Merced.

>> Jacsen Donohue (Baldwin), Cal Lutheran: The senior had three goals and two assists for a season-high five points in a 13-12 loss to La Verne. She also had two steals and leads the team with 14 assists.

>> Christina Hicks (Punahou), Stanford: Collected a hat trick in a 20-3 win over San Diego State at the Aztec Invitational and then added two more in a 16-7 win over Harvard.

>> Andie Perreira (University), Concordia Irvine: Led her team with a hat trick in a 13-7 loss to UC San Diego at the Aztec Invitational. She scored a goal earlier in the day in a 13-11 win over Cal State Northridge and tallied once in a 10-9 loss to Cal State Fullerton the day before.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Kysen Terukina (Kamehameha), Iowa State: Took fourth place at the Big 12 Championships, helping the Cyclones win their first team title since 2009. Terukina, the sixth seed, beat the No. 3 wrestler 3-2 and pushed No. 2 Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State to overtime before losing 2-1. He then topped the No. 4 seed before being pinned by No. 7 Jett Strikenberger of West Virginia in the third-place match. Terukina competed despite being arrested two weeks ago for a probation violation.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Sadie Antoque (Castle), Providence: Repeated as an All-American with a seventh-place finish at the NAIA championships at 155 pounds. The junior pushed the top seed before losing 3-1 in the second round and shut out Kendra Thompson of Campbellsville 6-0 in her final match. Antoque’s performance helped her team to seventh place. Other Argos to win matches included Isabelle Asuncion (Moanalua), Alicia Frank (Lahainaluna) and Paige Respicio (Kamehameha).

>> Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (Baldwin), Providence: The junior became an All-American for the third time, taking third place at 136 pounds at the NAIA championships. The fourth seed, she knocked out two opponents before falling 16-6 to top seed and eventual champion Adaugo Nwachukwu of William Penn in the semifinals. She then cruised through the consolation bracket and capped it off with a pin of Tiyahna Askew of Missouri Baptist.

>> Lia Ferreira (Baldwin), Southern Oregon: Earned All-America status with a fifth-place finish at 101 pounds at the NAIA championships. The freshman entered the tournament unseeded and was pinned in the first period of her first match but battled back to win three matches on Saturday and one on Sunday before losing 9-4 to the No. 3 seed. She dominated her fifth-place match with a pin in 1:21 over No. 8 Audalie Cruz of Wayland Baptist.

>> Erin Hikiji (Mililani), Providence: Finished second at 101 pounds at the NAIA championships. The top seed as a sophomore, Hikiji pinned her first opponent in 34 seconds and then dominated her next three matches before falling 12-3 to Stefana Jelacic of Lourdes in the final.

>> Haley Narahara (Kamehameha), Menlo: The sophomore was named an All-American for the second time with a seventh-place finish at 123 pounds at the NAIA championships and gutting the Oaks to the team title. Narahara, still feeling the effects of an injury that was expected to end her season, was shut out in her first match but shut out both of her opponents, including ending Emily Paulino’s (Kalani) run, before falling to teammate Alana Vivas (Kamehameha) 4-1. She won her seventh-place match over Catharine Campbell of Grand View 10-6 with two takedowns in the final minute.

>> Tristan Nitta (Mililani), Grand View: Earned All-America honors in her first NAIA championships, finishing in eighth place at 109 pounds. She won her first two matches before falling 10-0 to Mia Palumbo of William Penn and won a match in the consolation bracket before losing twice more. She lost the seventh-place match 5-2 to Tehani Soares of Indiana Tech.

>> Alana Vivas (Kamehameha), Menlo: Became an All-American for the fourth time in her career with a third-place finish at the NAIA championships. The senior was a runner-up last year and started her final campaign with a win as the seventh seed before falling to No. 2 seed Joanna Vanderwood 11-10. She won four matches in the consolation bracket to meet Vanderwood for third place and gained revenge with an 8-2 victory.