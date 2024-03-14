Letter: There can be no aloha in support of Israel’s war

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How do we reconcile Hawaii’s culture of aloha with our commitment to a “strategic partnership” with Israel? It is impossible to do so. It is an utter betrayal of aloha to embrace Israel when we see before us daily evidence of what the International Court of Justice deemed a “plausible genocide” of Palestinians.

As Americans, our tax dollars are helping to pay for the killing of more than 30,000 Palestinians as Israel continues its indiscriminate war of revenge for the horrific Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. We are paying for the weapons that kill and maim or orphan thousands of innocent Palestinian children.

It’s time to affirm our commitment to aloha, not to those who are carrying out a genocide despite massive outrage across the globe. As a doctor, Gov. Josh Green should want to distance himself and Hawaii from the severe harm being inflicted on Palestinians.

Dawn Morais Webster

Hawaii Kai

