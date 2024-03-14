Rainbow Warriors advance to Big West semifinals

HENDERSON, NEV. >> The Hawaii basketball team held off Cal State Northridge 75-68 in today’s second round of the Big West Tournament in the Dollar Loan Center.

The Rainbow Warriors, who had an opening-round bye, advance to a Friday night semifinal against UC Davis. It was only the second time the ’Bows won a tournament game since earning the title in 2016.

The Matadors closed to 68-66 on Dionte Bostick’s layup with 2:35 to play.

But UH guard JoVon McClanahan hit a layup off a sprint drive to make it 70-66.

CSUN’s De’Sean Allen-Eikens’ jumper rimmed out, and UH’s Noel Coleman grabbed the rebound and was fouled. Coleman’s two free throws extended the margin to 72-66.

Bostick cut the deficit to four with another layup. But UH’s Justin McKoy made two key free throws with 31.2 seconds to play.

McKoy finished with 16 points and Bernardo da Silva, who played the final 4:53 with four fouls, finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.