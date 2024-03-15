Letter: Earth is doomed, elected officials aren’t helping

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I saw a magazine cover the other day and it said, "This is the last generation that can save the world."

I saw a magazine cover the other day and it said, “This is the last generation that can save the world.”

I had to laugh to myself because we can’t even save San Francisco. I was in the Bay Area some months ago and the stark decline of the city was obvious. Homelessness, crime, filthy streets, businesses closing. It makes you wonder if anyone cares.

It’s pretty apparent that elected officials are not the least bit concerned. News flash: We won’t be able to save the planet.

John Berry

Punahou

