Editorial | Letters Letter: Earth is doomed, elected officials aren’t helping Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I saw a magazine cover the other day and it said, “This is the last generation that can save the world.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I saw a magazine cover the other day and it said, “This is the last generation that can save the world.” I had to laugh to myself because we can’t even save San Francisco. I was in the Bay Area some months ago and the stark decline of the city was obvious. Homelessness, crime, filthy streets, businesses closing. It makes you wonder if anyone cares. It’s pretty apparent that elected officials are not the least bit concerned. News flash: We won’t be able to save the planet. John Berry Punahou EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: All political views are correct in a united U.S.