Letter: Important to remember Zionism is not Judaism

The historical quest within Judaism is that the propriety of all action be measured by ethics. For Zionism, a political ideology with a far shorter history, the exclusionary acquisition of property has been the preeminent measure of propriety. The gap is huge: it is one between ethical yearning and ethnic cleansing.

Tragically, conflation of Zionism with Judaism — by Israel, Zionists professing various faiths, and the U.S. government — is a misrepresentation employed to facilitate disenfranchisement of, dispossession of, and thus continuous suffering by Palestinians. This conflation simultaneously (if unintentionally) provokes and augments antisemitism by virtue of the fiction it embodies.

George Hudes

Manoa

