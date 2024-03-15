National bike program comes to Wahiawa school

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
School Principal Leighton Nakamoto, second from left in the back row, faculty and students give shakas to thank the engineering firm HDR and the nonprofit All Kids Bike. HDR representatives are also in the picture.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ka’ala kindergarteners riding in cafeteria.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
All Kids Bike, a national nonprofit that teaches kindergarten students how to ride bikes, shared its Kindergarten Learn- to-Ride PE Program on Thursday at Ka‘ala Elementary School, thanks to a donation from engineering firm HDR. Alexi Joaquin, center, of HDR, helped students with the new bikes.