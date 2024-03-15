National bike program comes to Wahiawa school

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kindergarteners at Ka‘ala Elementary School in Wahiawa got to ride 24 new bikes Thursday in a national learn-to-ride program, thanks to a donation from the engineering firm HDR.

The 24 Strider Balance Bikes were presented to the class Thursday morning by company representatives providing a $360,000 grant to the All Kids Bike nonprofit. The funds also covered Learn-to-Ride curriculum, teacher training, balance-to-pedal conversion kits, helmets, a teacher instruction bike and rolling storage racks.

Since 2018, All Kids Bike’s mission is to give every school child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in physical education class. Its Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride PE Program is active in over 1,000 schools across the country.

With its focus on education, healthy communities and environmental stewardship, HDR’s support of the All Kids Bike Program totals over $500,000.