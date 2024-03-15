comscore National bike program comes to Wahiawa school | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

National bike program comes to Wahiawa school

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM School Principal Leighton Nakamoto, second from left in the back row, faculty and students give shakas to thank the engineering firm HDR and the nonprofit All Kids Bike. HDR representatives are also in the picture.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Ka’ala kindergarteners riding in cafeteria.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM All Kids Bike, a national nonprofit that teaches kindergarten students how to ride bikes, shared its Kindergarten Learn- to-Ride PE Program on Thursday at Ka‘ala Elementary School, thanks to a donation from engineering firm HDR. Alexi Joaquin, center, of HDR, helped students with the new bikes.

Kindergarteners at Ka‘ala Elementary School in Wahiawa got to ride 24 new bikes Thursday in a national learn-to-ride program, thanks to a donation from the engineering firm HDR. Read more

