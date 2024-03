Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the first out-of-state game of the season, the Hawaii baseball team is making the first change to the starting-pitching rotation. Read more

After six relief appearances, right-hander Alex Giroux will start against Cal State Bakersfield in today’s Big West opener at Hardt Field on the CSUB campus.

Harrison Bodendorf was the Friday starter for the Rainbow Warriors’ first four series. Giroux came out of the bullpen in each of those games.

“We’re going to flip it and start Giroux,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “We have so much faith in the back of our bullpen. (Giroux) cannot just save anything for the swim back. Just go for it. We’ll try to mix-and-match after that.”

For this weekend, Bodendorf returns to his role as a swing pitcher. As a freshman in 2023, Bodendorf started six games and relieved in 15, earning a team-high five saves. Bodendorf is available as a reliever during this three-game series, as well as a candidate to start on Sunday. Randy Abshier will start on Saturday.

“Everybody is available (to pitch today),” Hill said. “You can back guys up, like Bodendorf and (Danny) Veloz and Zac Tenn and (Itsuki) Takemoto. And you’ve got some left-handed options in there, like Connor Harrison, after one of those guys. I figure we can throw all at ’em on Friday.”

Last weekend, Abshier pitched a season-high seven innings against Rice, striking out 11 for the second time this year. In the past three starts, Abshier is averaging 17.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

“We really like Randy in that Saturday (start) because he gives you a lot of length,” Hill said of Abshier’s average of five innings per start. “We have a lot of options on Saturday, too, in the ’pen.”

Shortstop Jordan Donahue batted ninth in his first 12 starts. But in the series finale against Rice last weekend, Donahue was the leadoff hitter, going 3-for-4. Donahue leads the ’Bows in hitting (.426) and on-base percentage (.533).

“He’s a good leadoff hitter,” Hill said. “He’s very patient. He’s very comfortable hitting with two strikes. He has a tremendous amount of buy-in. He doesn’t mind taking pitches. It’s a full count almost all the time out of his at-bats. That’s what you need with a leadoff guy.”

Last summer, Donahue participated in a training program in Arizona, where he worked on his swing and improving his strength.

“He lived by himself in an apartment,” Hill said. “It’s 115 degrees every day. There’s no social life for him that summer. It was all baseball all the time. He wanted to get stronger, and he is stronger. His arm strength improved dramatically. His swing path is better.”