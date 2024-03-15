Rainbow Wahine trust the system to come through again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Once again, the Hawaii women’s basketball team’s game plan can be found in the mirror. Read more

HENDERSON, NEV. >> Once again, the Hawaii women’s basketball team’s game plan can be found in the mirror.

As the No. 1 seed, the Rainbow Wahine earned a double bye in the Big West Tournament at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev. After each of the first two rounds, coach Laura Beeman had to pare a list of potential opponents. The Wahine play UC Davis today at 9 a.m.

“At this point in time,” Beeman said of the scouting reports, “it’s more about Hawaii basketball, preparing ourselves for what we need to do. I think when we show up, I don’t know if there’s anybody that can beat us.”

The Wahine ran the table to win the tournament in 2022 and 2023. They won this year’s regular-season title, winning 17 of 20, including 11 of their last 12. They entered the tournament having won seven in a row.

“We knew people were going to give us their best shot every single game,” Beeman said. “That’s what happens when you have a target on your back. This team found a way to win all year long. Obviously, we’re not done. We want to continue to do that the next two games, minimally. It’s a fun group. And they understand what’s in front of them right now.”

This season’s Wahine have continued to play aggressive defense (holding opponents to 26.2% on 3s and under 50 points nine times), accelerated the offensive tempo, and watched projections become realities.

“It’s about the player development,” Beeman said. “It’s about finding out what the players are comfortable doing, what they want to do, and how they want to evolve their game. And just putting the attention into those areas. If somebody doesn’t want to be a banger, we’re not going to make them a banger. If somebody doesn’t want to get on the perimeter because either they don’t have the skill set or don’t want to, we’re not going to force that. We recruit for our system. We know what we need. We know what we’re lacking. It’s kind of taking a look at what we need and going after that kind of player. I think our development is outstanding, and that shows as the year goes on.”

Imani Perez, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, is one of the players with an expanded skill set.

“When I first came in, I only knew post play,” Perez said. “Now that I’ve been here for a while, I wanted to grow my outside game so I can be more of a threat to a post who will have to guard me. More inside-outside power forward.”

Last season, Perez was 6-for-19 on 3s. This season, she is 14-for-38 from behind the arc. She missed three games because of an injury but played in the regular-season finale. On Tuesday, Perez was named to the All-Big West second team.

For the first time since 2019, the Wahine ended the regular season on the road. After playing at Cal State Northridge and Cal State Bakersfield, the Wahine traveled to Henderson on Sunday.

“It’s been kind of long,” said guard Kelsie Imai, referencing the March 5 departure from Honolulu. “The coaches have done a good job of giving us a break away from basketball. We were able to go with our families and just do some fun stuff with the team.”

Since 2019, the Wahine are 21-4 against Big West teams in March.

“We want to be playing our best basketball in March,” Beeman said.

Beeman and her coaches have maintained steady leadership.

“What we’ve done is working, so why break it?” “Beeman said. “We’re not going to fix what’s not broken. As a team, we talk very openly. I definitely know they feed off my energy and my consistency. I just keep it that way. We’re playing good basketball. The last thing I want to do is get in the way and screw it up.”

BIG WEST BASKETBALL

At Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

HAWAII (20-9, 17-3 BW) VS. UC DAVIS (19-13, 15-7 BW)

>> When: Today, 9 a.m.

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM

>> Streaming: ESPN+