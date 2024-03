Scoreboard – March 15, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

TODAY

JUDO

ILH: Round Robin Tournament No. 1,

5:30 p.m. at Damien.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division II: McKinley at Radford, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Qualifying meet, 3:30 p.m. at Radford.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m. Varsity II, Damien at Maryknoll,

6 p.m.; University at Punahou I-AA, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Westmont vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 10 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Pac-Five vs. Damien, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA East: Farrington vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Kailua at Castle; Moanalua at Kaiser. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Waipahu; Mililani at Leilehua; Campbell vs. Aiea at Aiea

Annex Field. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Radford;

Kahuku vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park field; Waianae at Kapolei; Waialua at Kaimuki. Games start at 11 a.m.

JUDO

OIA: Meets at Waipahu and Castle starting at 10:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Varsity I, Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m. at McKinley. Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five, 10 a.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA East: Castle at Kaimuki; Moanalua vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Waianae, 10 a.m.; Nanakuli at Pearl City, 10 a.m.; Campbell vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Aiea vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; Farrington at Waipahu; Kailua at Waialua. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College women: Pacific vs. Hawaii,

11 a.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

OIA East: Kalaheo at Moanalua; Kalani at McKinley; Castle vs. Kahuku at Brigham Young-Hawaii courts; Farrington at Kailua; Roosevelt at Kaiser. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Campbell vs. Waianae at Boat Harbor courts; Radford at Waialua; Leilehua at Mililani; Aiea at Pearl City; Waipahu at

Kapolei. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Qualifying meets at Campbell and Mililani. Also: Kalani Invitational at Kaiser. Meets start at 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m.

WATER POLO

College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH girls: Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 10 a.m.

OIA girls: Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 10 a.m.; Kalani vs. Leilehua, 11:05 a.m.; Kailua vs. Kahuku, 12:10 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kaiser, 1:15 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park

TENNIS

College Women

Rainbow Wahine Spring Invitational

At UH Tennis Complex

Wednesday

Hawaii 4, Illinois State 3

Singles

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Tijana Zlatanovic (ISU),

6-2, 6-2

Nelly Knezkova (UH) def. Lana Caculovic

(ISU), 6-3, 6-3

Nevena Kolarevic (ISU) def. Nikola

Homolkova (UH), 0-6, 5-4, retired

Silvia Pomarolli (ISU) def Hannah Galindo

(UH), 6-4, 6-1

Sheena Masuda (UH) def. Nuria Sanz

(ISU), 6-4, 6-3

Joelle Lanz (UH) def. Sofia Rodrigo (ISU),

6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Zlatanovic/Caculovic (ISU) def. Vilcek/

Homolkova (UH), 6-4

Pomarolli/Kolarevic (ISU) def. Stella

Masuda/Knezkova (UH), 6-3

Anna Kern/Lanz (UH) def. Sanz/Limparis

(ISU), 6-3

BASEBALL

OIA West

Thursday

Leilehua 4, Waipahu 1

At Waipahu

W—Zayden Winter.

Leading hitters—Lei: Titan Pasco 2-4; Koen Barton 2-5, 3 RBIs; Hurley Awana 2-4.

OIA division II

Thursday

Waianae 10, Waialua 2

At Waianae

W—C. Rice.

Leading hitters—Wain: S. Nagasako 3b, 2 runs; K. Rosa 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Rice

2 runs; R. Gazelle 2 runs.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Thursday

Varsity II

Kamehameha-White 15,

Punahou I-AA 5, 5 inn.

At Kamehameha

W—Addison Wong.

Leading hitters—KSW: Li‘ulani Martin 2-2, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kally Adachi 4-4, 2b,

2 runs; Siva Gaea 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; A. Sibayan 3 runs; Madison Gano 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Bailey Ishii 2 runs. Pun: Amber McIntosh 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chase

Mokiao 3-3, 2b; Maddie Pitts 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Thursday

Boys JV

Hilo def. Waiakea 25-12, 25-11

Boys Varsity

Hilo def. Waiakea 25-20, 25-18, 25-23

OIA East

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Kailua def. Anuenue 25-11, 25-9, 25-16

Castle def. Kalaheo 25-14, 25-8, 25-21

Roosevelt def. Kaiser 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

Kaimuki def. Farrington 16-25, 25-21,

25-18, 25-22

Boys JV

Castle def. Kalaheo 21-15, 21-7

Roosevelt def. Kaiser 21-14, 21-16

Kaimuki def. Farrington 21-17, 17-21, 15-14

OIA West

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Waianae def. Radford 25-16, 27-26, 25-16

Aiea def. Nanakuli 27-26, 18-25, 25-19,

18-25, 15-8

Mililani def. Waialua 25-17, 25-17, 22-25,

25-14

Boys JV

Radford vs. Waianae 20-21, 21-16, 15-6

Nanakuli def. Aiea 21-13, 21-11

Waialua def. Mililani 21-7, 21-13