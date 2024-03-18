Keauhou woman dies, 3 men injured in Big Isle traffic crash

One woman died and three men suffered injuries Saturday afternoon on Hawaii island in a collision involving three vehicles.

According to Hawaii County police, the crash happened at 2:04 p.m. when a 2023 BMW sedan traveling east toward Hilo on Daniel K. Inouye Highway overtook vehicles and collided head-on with a 2013 Ford SUV traveling west toward Kona. The Ford then struck a 2007 Chevy pickup truck heading east. All three vehicles sustained major damage from the collision.

A 69-year-old man from Pahoa who operated the BMW sedan, and an 85-year-old man from Keauhou who operated the Ford SUV, suffered injuries. A 65-year-old man from Pahoa who drove the Chevy suffered minor injuries. They were all transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment.

The front-seat passen- ger of the Ford SUV was identified as 80-year-old Diane Pittman from Keauhou. She was found unresponsive at the scene and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The Ford SUV occupants were related, according to police.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit launched a negligent homicide investigation. Police have determined at this time that both speed and reckless driving were the primary factors in the collision.

Witnesses are asked to contact Hawaii County officer Laurence Davis at 808-961-2339 or via email at laurence.davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.

This marks the Big Island’s eighth traffic fatality this year, compared with five at this same time in 2023.