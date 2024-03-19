Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Easter is right around the corner! Whether you’re looking for indulgent brunch buffets or limited-time treats, check out the following: Read more

Easter is right around the corner! Whether you’re looking for indulgent brunch buffets or limited-time treats, check out the following:

Arden Waikiki

Located at Lotus Honolulu Hotel at Diamond Head, Arden Waikiki (2885 Kalakaua Ave.) is offering Easter specials from March 29-31. Enjoy dishes like rabbit rillettes with pickles and persimmon, pork tonkatsu with pineapple mostarda and carrot cake with pistachio ice cream.

Don’t miss signature dishes from the restaurant’s regular menu, including foie gras terrine with onion jam and plum wine jelly on pillow toast, cut fries with smoked mentaiko dip and hamachi with lilikoi ponzu.

Call 808-791-5151 or visit ardenwaikiki.com.

Basalt Waikiki

Basalt Waikiki’s (2255 Kuhio Ave.) Easter specials are available from March 30-April 2. During brunch, customers can enjoy pineapple coconut stuffed French toast, smoked fish dip and a crab cake Benedict. Meanwhile, dinner specials include herb-grilled lamb chops and pan-seared local catch.

Call 808-923-5689 or go online to basaltwaikiki.com.

Choco Lea

Manoa-based dessert shop Choco lea (2909 Lowrey Ave.) has a variety of specials for Easter. Enjoy new items like dark chocolate cookie butter Ritz Easter eggs, along with favorites like the Choco lea Easter basket (sweet senbei, a dark chocolate caramel pretzel bunny and more) and Choco lea March bundle. The latter includes the same contents as the Easter basket, plus a four-piece box of March truffles (kurogoma kinako, sakura matcha, yuzu jelly and original mochi).

Call 808-371-2234 or visit chocolea.com.

Hilton Hawaiian Village

Located at Hilton Hawaiian Village, Bali Oceanfront’s (2005 Kalia Road) Easter Brunch & Bubbles experience is available at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The buffet includes one mimosa or prosecco and features selections like a build-your-own parfait bar, domestic and imported cheeses, pineapple-glazed ham, slow-smoked beef brisket, a carving station with slow-roasted Australian lamb leg, omelet station and more.

Visit baliwaikiki.com.

Hokulani Bake Shop

Hokulani Bake Shop’s (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4B) Easter specials include bags of carrot cookies (sugar-coated shortbread cookies), bunny cookies (available in pink and blue; limited to four per customer per day), and an Easter four-pack of cupcakes. Flavors include guava, funfetti, super lemon (complete with a chick decoration) and chocolate buttercream.

Preorders are accepted until March 30.

Call 808-536-2253 or visit hokulanibakeshop.com.

Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

Located at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa (2424 Kalakaua Ave.), The Buffet at Hyatt’s Easter brunch buffet is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while its dinner buffet is from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Brunch includes a carving station (alaea salt slow-roasted prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream), honey-glazed baked ham, herb-roasted leg of lamb with tzatziki, chilled Alaskan snow crab legs, Goose Point oysters, ahi poke, sashimi and more. Meanwhile, the dinner buffet features barbecue teppan dishes (kalbi short ribs, Kauai shrimp, St. Louis pork ribs with gochujang apple glaze and more), along with a variety of Easter-themed goodies and a chocolate fountain.

Reservations are recommended via SevenRooms.

Call 808-923-1234.

La Palme D’Or Patisserie

La Palme D’Or Patisserie’s (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) Easter specials are available from March 29-31.

Enjoy specially decorated treats like its Easter strawberry shortcake, souffle cheesecake, macaron cake, butter icing cake and chocolate Easter egg.

Call 808-941-6161 or go online to lapalmedorhawaii.com.

Olive Branch Hawaii

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii is featuring its Totoro Sweet Box for Easter. It comprises four dipped pretzels, dipped Oreos and assorted Easter-themed candies.

Visit olivebranchhawaii.com.

Zippy’s

This year’s Easter specials at Zippy’s (various locations) include the roast turkey plate, turkey ham combo plate and baked ham plate. For dessert, enjoy Easter-decorated doughnuts and an Easter-decorated cake. The cake comprises two layers of chocolate chiffon cake, dobash filling and a layer of whipped cream.

These specials will only be available March 30 and 31, while supplies last, at all Zippy’s locations.

Visit zippys.com.