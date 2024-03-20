comscore Letter: Bad mix of psychotropic meds, thyroid conditions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Bad mix of psychotropic meds, thyroid conditions

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Senate Concurrent Reslution 34 and House Concurrent Resolution 144 both deal with the prescription of psychotropic medications to people with thyroid conditions. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hawaii needs to adopt a system of political recall

Scroll Up