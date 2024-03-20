Letter: Bad mix of psychotropic meds, thyroid conditions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senate Concurrent Reslution 34 and House Concurrent Resolution 144 both deal with the prescription of psychotropic medications to people with thyroid conditions. Read more

Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can mimic bipolar disorder, and there can be grave consequences if these conditions are misdiagnosed as a mental disorder. While lithium works well for some mental disorders, it can be harmful for those with thyroid conditions.

SCR 34 and HCR 144 propose health care professionals order a thyroid test before prescribing psychotropic medicines to their patients. Please show your support for these resolutions. The life you save could be one of your loved ones.

Pauline Arellano

Mililani

