Letter: Need clean-elections bill to help clear corruption

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Apparently we are able to give the super-rich $65 million in tax breaks but cannot find the $200,000 the Campaign Spending Commission says is needed in additional staffing if the clean elections bill is passed. Read more

Apparently we are able to give the super-rich $65 million in tax breaks but cannot find the $200,000 the Campaign Spending Commission says is needed in additional staffing if the clean elections bill is passed. The $65 million giveaway to the rich was made possible through House Bill 2653 relating to real estate taxes — but Senate Bill 2381, which would have set up a voluntary system of full public financing for candidates seeking election to state and county public offices, was unanimously voted down on March 14 by the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee.

I guess lawmakers are OK with even more corruption scandals springing from the unseemly hold that corporate donors have on our elected officials. It’s time to ask the lawmakers you voted for where they stand on cleaning up our money-drenched elections system.

Nanea Lo

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter