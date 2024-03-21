comscore Letter: Need clean-elections bill to help clear corruption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Need clean-elections bill to help clear corruption

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Apparently we are able to give the super-rich $65 million in tax breaks but cannot find the $200,000 the Campaign Spending Commission says is needed in additional staffing if the clean elections bill is passed. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: It’s U.S. duty to aid citizens of COFA

Scroll Up