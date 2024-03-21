Off the news: Billionaire’s gifts benefit local nonprofits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s nothing like having a billionaire in your corner, as three hard-working Hawaii nonprofits have just learned.

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist, is giving $640 million to 361 organizations, more than doubling her promise last year to give $1 million to 250 organizations.

Heeding her “open call” for applications, and winning $2 million each here are: Habilitat, which helps people overcome problems with substance abuse and anti-social behavior; Ma Ka Hana Ka Ike, which supports youths of Hana, Maui; and Malama Aina Foundation, which inspires STEAM excellence using traditional values and cultural practices.