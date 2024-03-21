Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Billionaire’s gifts benefit local nonprofits Today Updated 6:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There’s nothing like having a billionaire in your corner, as three hard-working Hawaii nonprofits have just learned. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There’s nothing like having a billionaire in your corner, as three hard-working Hawaii nonprofits have just learned. MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist, is giving $640 million to 361 organizations, more than doubling her promise last year to give $1 million to 250 organizations. Heeding her “open call” for applications, and winning $2 million each here are: Habilitat, which helps people overcome problems with substance abuse and anti-social behavior; Ma Ka Hana Ka Ike, which supports youths of Hana, Maui; and Malama Aina Foundation, which inspires STEAM excellence using traditional values and cultural practices. Previous Story Editorial: It’s U.S. duty to aid citizens of COFA