Firefighters free driver trapped in car after H-3 collision

First responders used the jaws of life to free a 43-year-old woman from her vehicle following a crash on the H-3 freeway Thursday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:04 p.m. Thursday for a solo crash on the H-3 freeway in the Kaneohe area, near the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp.

Four units with 14 personnel responded.

Upon arrival at 11:17 p.m., the first unit found the vehicle off the side of the highway with the woman trapped inside.

HFD used hydraulic rescue tools to safely free the woman from the vehicle and transferred care to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 11:44 p.m.

EMS provided the woman with advanced life support and took her to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.