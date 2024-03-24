Letter: Overhaul our broken political system now

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Every citizen should be concerned about the 2024 election of our next president.

At a recent meeting of retired educators, it was suggested that Donald Trump should never be allowed on the ballot and Joe Biden should decline the nomination. No one voiced disagreement.

I would take it even further and completely eliminate the two-party system because it has devolved into dysfunction and hostility.

By focusing on the best person and the common good with public-funded elections, the influence of power and wealth will decrease and we will all benefit from good leadershlp.

The way things stand, those elected too easily succumb to the security, pleasures and power provided by the accompanying wealth and control over others.

I believe power should be redefined as shared responsibility (not dominance), and wealth as the equitable sharing of all resources (not the redistribution of money).

John Heidel

Kailua

