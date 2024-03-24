Editorial | Letters Letter: Overhaul our broken political system now Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Every citizen should be concerned about the 2024 election of our next president. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Every citizen should be concerned about the 2024 election of our next president. At a recent meeting of retired educators, it was suggested that Donald Trump should never be allowed on the ballot and Joe Biden should decline the nomination. No one voiced disagreement. I would take it even further and completely eliminate the two-party system because it has devolved into dysfunction and hostility. By focusing on the best person and the common good with public-funded elections, the influence of power and wealth will decrease and we will all benefit from good leadershlp. The way things stand, those elected too easily succumb to the security, pleasures and power provided by the accompanying wealth and control over others. I believe power should be redefined as shared responsibility (not dominance), and wealth as the equitable sharing of all resources (not the redistribution of money). John Heidel Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Money can be saved by legalizing jaywalking