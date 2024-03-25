Letter: Israel has blood on its hands in Gaza conflict

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to last week’s letter, “Aloha spirit has nothing to do with war” (Star-Advertiser, March 18), do the writer’s sentiments also apply to Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza?

Does the author infer that America had every right to exterminate the entire Japanese population in both Hiroshima and Nagasaki in WWII? Should the U.S. have put the Japanese in strict confinement, as Israel has effectively done to Palestinians for over 70 years?

The author’s appeal to the aloha spirit is as laughable as Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims of self-defense after 150 days of killing civilians in Gaza.

Benjamin Shafer

Hauula

