Hawaii Grown notebook: updates on Hawaii athletes at mainland colleges

BASEBALL

>> Jacob Hinderleider (‘Iolani), Clemson: Had eight hits in four games over the past week, scoring five runs and driving in seven as the Tigers went 4-0, though he did make his first three errors of the season — one at shortstop and two at first base. He hit home runs in both games of a doubleheader sweep over Florida State. The Tigers trailed 8-1 in the ninth inning of the second game, but the senior had a home run and a walkoff single to shock the Seminoles. Clemson completed the three-game sweep of its ACC rival the next day.

>> Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Had four hits in a 13-3 win over Central Florida, the third time this season he had four hits in a game. He went 0-for-9 in the final two games of the series.

>> Koen Smith (Moanalua), Fordham: Threw five scoreless innings of a 2-1 victory over St. John’s, his first effective start since leaving the bullpen three weeks ago.

>> Baba Varner (Baldwin), Central Washington: Had six hits in a four-game series split with Montana State-Billings, walking three times and not committing an error.

>> Justice Yamashita (Maryknoll), St. Martin’s: Threw 119 pitches over seven innings, allowing two earned runs to beat Northwest Nazarene 6-2 for his third straight complete-game victory. The Nighthawks didn’t score until the final frame, ending the senior’s string of 20 straight innings without surrendering an earned run.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Tolu Smith (Kahuku), Mississippi State: Wrapped up his college career with nine points and two rebounds in a 69-51 loss to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He started 103 games in his career, averaging 14.4 points and eight rebounds.

SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Shut out Northwestern State on four hits in a 3-0 victory after allowing two runs in a 6-2 win the day before. She ran her record to 11-5 and lowered her ERA to 2.43. Her sister, Precious Aholelei (Kaiser) was behind the plate for both games and banged out a hit to move her batting average to .115.

>> Maiana Fonoti (Sacred Hearts), Coppin State: Doubled up hits in all three games of a sweep of Delaware State, scoring seven runs after denting the plate nine times in her previous 16 contests. She made three errors at shortstop in the middle game of the series to run her season total to eight.

>> Rylee Nishimoto (Mililani), Sonoma State: Had eight hits in five games last week, doubling four times and raising her batting average from .237 to .273. She also walked three times and stole four bases from her spot hitting second in the batting order.

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> Zack West (Kalaheo), Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Earned All-America recognition for the second time with a 13th-place finish in the 400 medley relay at the NCAA Division III Championships. He led off the relay (backstroke) and swam a 49.88-second split in the consolation final as team posted a 3:17.19 clocking.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Was named his conference’s Track and Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Redlands Invite. The freshman had the fastest time in the conference this season with a 21.67 seconds in the 200 meters, making him the fastest competitor in all of NCAA Division III. He also ran the 100 meters in 10.8 seconds, putting him at No. 2 in his classification.

>> Joshua Sanders (Moanalua), Sacred Heart: Provided the only points for his team with a fourth-place finish in the long jump at the Rider University 5-way. He also had a personal record with a time of 11.93 in the 100-meter dash for fourth place.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Kupono Browne (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Had 11 kills, eight digs and three aces in a 3-2 win over Pepperdine and then upped it to 12 kills and a career-high 13 digs the next night in another 3-2 victory. Browne and Jon Stanley (Kaiser) will be honored on senior night this week.

>> Kale Spencer (Kamehameha-Maui), Long Island: Put down 12 kills with eight digs and six assists in a 3-1 win over Merrimack, then had seven kills and two aces in a sweep of Sacred Heart. He had five aces in the two matches. The Sharks have won six matches in a row and Spencer has not missed a set.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Waiahuli Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augusta Illinois: Had her first hat trick of the season in a 16-8 win over Washington &Jefferson, burying all three of her shots. Her sister, Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii) added a goal of her own.

>> Andie Perreira (University), Concordia-Irvine: Collected a hat trick on nine shots in a 12-11 loss to California Baptist. She has scored in nine straight contests and has four hat tricks in that span.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Kysen Terukina (Kamehameha), Iowa State: Won one match at the NCAA Championships, losing 9-4 to Patrick McKee of Minnesota in the first round, taking out Army’s Ethan Berginc 4-2 and then getting pinned by Jakob Camacho of North Carolina State.