comscore Warriors Chaz Galloway, Alaka’i Todd not thinking of Senior Night festivities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Uncategorized

Warriors Chaz Galloway, Alaka’i Todd not thinking of Senior Night festivities

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • March 28, 2024
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM UH outside hitter Chaz Galloway split the Cal State Northridge defense for a kill in a match on March 23.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH outside hitter Chaz Galloway split the Cal State Northridge defense for a kill in a match on March 23.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 7 Warriors opposite Alaka’i Todd, above, went for a kill against Lewis on March 7 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 7

    Warriors opposite Alaka’i Todd, above, went for a kill against Lewis on March 7 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Not even halfway through Big West play and knowing the Hawaii men’s volleyball team will play again at home this season, this weekend’s senior night festivities feel a little too soon. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – March 28, 2024
Next Story
Rainbows meet their match in first game of series

Scroll Up