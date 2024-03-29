No. 5 Rainbow Warriors sweep No. 20 UCSB

Chaz Galloway had 10 kills, and Guilherme Voss and Louis Sakanoko each added nine as No. 5 Hawaii beat No. 20 UC Santa Barbara 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 tonight before 6,541 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Tread Rosenthal finished with 33 assists for the Rainbow Warriors, who hit .398 for the match. Hawaii (19-4, 2-3 Big West) had lost three of its previous four matches.

UCSB (7-15, 0-6) has lost five consecutive matches.

Hawaii took its largest lead of the first set at 24-20 on Sakanoko’s kill. UCSB fought off three set points — UH used both timeouts during the run — before Galloway’s kill ended it.

Hawaii led 15-11 in the second set before UCSB went on a 5-1 run to tie it. Jack Walmer and Patrick Kane had aces during the Gauchos’ rally. The Rainbow Warriors responded with a 4-1 run to take a 20-17 lead. The Gauchos couldn’t get closer than two the rest of the way.

Hawaii went on a 4-0 run, including two aces from Rosenthal, to take a 20-15 lead in the third. UCSB scored the next four points, including two aces from Owen Loncar. The Gauchos fought off two match points on Geste Bianchi’s kill and Dominic Lang’s ace to tie it 24-24. After a UH timeout, Lang had a service error and Sakanoko’s kill off the block ended it.

The Rainbow Warriors and Gauchos will meet again Saturday at 7 p.m. in UH’s final regular-season home match of the season. It will be senior night for Voss, Galloway, Spyros Chakas, Alaka’i Todd, Kevin Kauling and Austin Buchanan.