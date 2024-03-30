Honolulu firefighters douse Manoa apartment fire, rescue cat

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a second-floor unit of a Manoa three-story apartment building and rescued a pet cat today.
The Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release that the fire did not spread to neighboring apartments.
HFD sent 11 units with 42 personnel to 2948 East Manoa Road in response to the 11:04 a.m. 911 call. The first unit arrived at 11:08 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 11:25 a.m., and had it extinguished at 11:41 a.m.
HFD officials said the cat was in the apartment which was otherwise unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Investigators are looking into the origin and cause of the fire.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.