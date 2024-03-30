Honolulu firefighters douse Manoa apartment fire, rescue cat

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a second-floor unit of a Manoa three-story apartment building and rescued a pet cat today.

The Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release that the fire did not spread to neighboring apartments.

HFD sent 11 units with 42 personnel to 2948 East Manoa Road in response to the 11:04 a.m. 911 call. The first unit arrived at 11:08 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 11:25 a.m., and had it extinguished at 11:41 a.m.

HFD officials said the cat was in the apartment which was otherwise unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Investigators are looking into the origin and cause of the fire.