Fire chars unoccupied Kaimuki home overnight

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that burned an unoccupied Kaimuki home overnight.

HFD received a 911 call at 1:31 a.m. today for a building fire near 20th and Waialae avenues.

Six units with about 22 personnel initially responded, with the first arriving six minutes later to find smoke coming from a boarded-up, two-story home. After the second alarm, a total of 39 personnel responded.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 2:12 a.m., and extinguished it at 2:21 a.m.

Firefighters found no occupants inside the home. No injuries were reported.