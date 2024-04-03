Fire chars unoccupied Kaimuki home overnight

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that burned an unoccupied Kaimuki home overnight.
HFD received a 911 call at 1:31 a.m. today for a building fire near 20th and Waialae avenues.
Six units with about 22 personnel initially responded, with the first arriving six minutes later to find smoke coming from a boarded-up, two-story home. After the second alarm, a total of 39 personnel responded.
Firefighters brought the fire under control by 2:12 a.m., and extinguished it at 2:21 a.m.
Firefighters found no occupants inside the home. No injuries were reported.
