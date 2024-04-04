Waianae fire involving 40-foot container extinguished

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire in Waianae that broke out Wednesday, damaging a storage container and other property.
HFD received a 911 call at 11:46 a.m. for a brushfire at Paheehee Road near Puhawai Road in Waianae. Three units with about nine personnel initially responded.
The first unit to arrive on scene nine minutes later found a 40-foot storage container, an office trailer, and multiple mattresses and tires on fire.
The incident was upgraded to a building fire, with eight more units dispatched.
Firefighters got the fire under control at 12:01 p.m. and fully extinguished it at 2 p.m. No injuries were reported.
HFD is investigating the fire’s origin and cause, with damage estimates, which will be provided when completed.
