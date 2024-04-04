Letter: New electricity rates zap recent solar customers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s electricity customers should be outraged with Hawaiian Electric and the Public Utilities Commission. Read more

Hawaii’s electricity customers should be outraged with Hawaiian Electric and the Public Utilities Commission.

HECO just rolled out its new rate structures. The two-decade-old Net Energy Metering (NEM) program, closed to new enrollees since 2015, still exists for those who could afford solar panels back when the technology was relatively new. But those on post-NEM solar-based rate structures such as Smart Export, Customer Self-Supply or Grid-Supply will be forced to move to a Smart Renewable Energy program. That means the rest of us will continue to subsidize NEM participants’ share of the state’s electrical infrastructure costs.

HECO states the rate structure is designed to maintain grid reliability while helping Hawaii reach its renewable energy goals “in a fair and sustainable way.” That impartiality appears to apply to everyone except NEM customers.

Sharon Takemoto

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter