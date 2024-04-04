comscore Letter: New electricity rates zap recent solar customers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: New electricity rates zap recent solar customers

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Solar panels are installed on the roof of a home in Waianae.

Hawaii’s electricity customers should be outraged with Hawaiian Electric and the Public Utilities Commission. Read more

