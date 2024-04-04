comscore Panis powers Aiea past Pearl City | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Panis powers Aiea past Pearl City

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aiea’s Bostan Ujimori dove in an attempt to make a catch but came up short in center field.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aiea’s Brennan Panis pitched against Pearl City during the first inning of Wedneday’s OIA game in Pearl City.

The A-train could be due for title town in 2024. Brennan Panis permitted just one earned run and three hits in six innings, striking out seven Chargers as No. 7-ranked Aiea doubled up Pearl City, 10-5, on a windy, sunny afternoon. Read more

