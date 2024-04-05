Letter: Hawaii not covered by NATO protection treaty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It has come to our attention that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) treaty — an attack on one is an attack on all — does not cover Hawaii in its current form. That’s probably due to the fact that our islands were not a state at the time NATO was first formed.

I really hope our congressional representatives can bring this up and see to it that the language of the treaty specifies all U.S. states are covered.

After all, we happen to house one of the largest American military installations in the world, and we would be a target of major importance for hostile forces in time of war.

Stephen O’Harrow

Former director, University of Hawaii-Manoa Center for Southeast Asian Studies

St. Louis Heights

