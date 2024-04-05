Editorial | Letters Letter: Hawaii not covered by NATO protection treaty Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It has come to our attention that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) treaty — an attack on one is an attack on all — does not cover Hawaii in its current form. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It has come to our attention that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) treaty — an attack on one is an attack on all — does not cover Hawaii in its current form. That’s probably due to the fact that our islands were not a state at the time NATO was first formed. I really hope our congressional representatives can bring this up and see to it that the language of the treaty specifies all U.S. states are covered. After all, we happen to house one of the largest American military installations in the world, and we would be a target of major importance for hostile forces in time of war. Stephen O’Harrow Former director, University of Hawaii-Manoa Center for Southeast Asian Studies St. Louis Heights EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Gaza conflict about more than right versus wrong