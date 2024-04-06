comscore Boy, 4, hurt in Kaneohe pedestrian crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Boy, 4, hurt in Kaneohe pedestrian crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:55 pm
A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition today after a pedestrian crash in Kaneohe.

Honolulu Emergency Services officials said paramedics responded to a “motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian” in front of 47-280 Waihee Road at around 10:45 a.m. , according to an EMS report.

Paramedics treated the boy with “advanced trauma skills” before taking him to a hospital, EMS said.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

