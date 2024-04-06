comscore Hawaii tops UC Irvine in water polo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii tops UC Irvine in water polo

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Lot Stertefeld shoots on April 1, 2022.

The No. 2-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team opened its road trip with a 13-7 win over No. 8 UC Irvine on Friday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

