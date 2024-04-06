Hawaii tops UC Irvine in water polo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The No. 2-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team opened its road trip with a 13-7 win over No. 8 UC Irvine on Friday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

The No. 2-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team opened its road trip with a 13-7 win over No. 8 UC Irvine on Friday in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (17-3, 5-0 Big West) never trailed. Bernadette Doyle and Lot Stertefeld had three goals each to lead Hawaii. Stertefeld also had five assists for a season-high eight points. Annabelle Mundelius had two goals to lead the Anteaters (14-10, 2-2).

BeachBows split at TCU Invitational

The No. 11 Hawaii women’s beach volleyball team split two matches at the TCU Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, defeating Texas 3-2 before losing 3-2 to No. 5 TCU.

Against the Longhorns (5-7), Hawaii won the first two points, winning on the No. 4 and 5 courts before dropping the No. 2 matchup. Hawaii (15-10) then clinched the match with a win on the No. 1 court, with Jaime Santer and Alana Embry defeating Katie Hasman and Emma Grace Robertson, 21-17, 21-17.

Hawaii again took the first two points against the host Horned Frogs (21-5), winning again on the No. 4 and 5 courts. But TCU bounced back to win on the No. 1 and 3 courts to tie the match. In the final match, TCU’s Ana Vergara and Anhelina Khmil took down Hawaii’s Kaylee Glagau and Julia Thelle in straight sets, 21-14, 24-22, to win the match.

TCU INVITATIONAL

Friday

At Fort Worth, Texas

Hawaii 3, Texas 2

1. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) def. Katie Hashman/Emma Grace Robertson (UT) 21-17, 21-17

2. Macey Butler/Devin Kahahawai (UT) def. Julia Thelle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) 21-12, 21-15

3 Ayden Ames/Hannah Ogden (UT) def. Amirah Ali/Pani Napoleon (UH) 21-11, 22-20

4. Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) def. Ava Patton/Presley Wright (UT) 21-15, 21-18

5. Anna Maidment/Sydney Miller (UH) def. Averi Carlson/Jenna Wenaas (UT) 21-10, 21-15

TCU 3, Hawaii 2

1. Sutton MacTavish/Hailey Hamlett (TCU) def. Santer/Embry (UH) 21-14, 21-19

2. Vergara/Khmil (TCU) def. Thelle/ Glagau (UH) 21-14, 24-22

3. Morgan Williams/Tara Patton (TCU) def. Ali/Napoleon (UH) 21-18, 21-18

4. Wagoner/Amiatu (UH) def. Luana Araco/Anete Namike (TCU) 21-15, 17-21, 15-12