comscore Nonprofit raises $1.2M to help Maui’s restaurant workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nonprofit raises $1.2M to help Maui’s restaurant workers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

Donations will continue to be accepted until April 30. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Ocean Safety Task Force should be its own department, members say

Scroll Up