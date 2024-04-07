Rainbows beat UC Irvine on the road in 10 innings

DallasJ Duarte’s sacrifice fly brought home Kyson Donahue with the go-ahead run in the 10th inning in the Hawaii baseball team’s 4-3 road victory over UC Davis at Dobbins Stadium in Davis, Calif.

By winning their second consecutive game, the Rainbow Warriors won this three-game series to improve to 18-11 and 4-5 in the Big West. The Aggies fell to 15-14 and 5-7.

In the 10th, Kyson Donahue drew a walk against Carter Delaney, the first of three Aggies to pitch in the inning. Donahue went to second on Ben Zeigler-Namoa’s single to center. Both runners advanced on Elijah Ickes’ sacrifice. Duarte then hit a drive to center for the decisive sacrifice fly.

Alex Giroux, who started Friday’s opener, pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.

The ’Bows could not cash in on three previous opportunities to break a 3-all tie. In the seventh, Ickes singled and then appeared to steal second base. But Duarte was ruled to have committed batter’s interference with catcher Riley Acosta’s throw. Duarte was called out and Ickes returned to first base. Two batters later, UH hit into an inning-ending double play.

In the eighth, the ’Bows loaded the bases with three consecutive two-out walks. But reliever Kaden Riccomini entered, inducing Ickes to ground out.

In the ninth, the ’Bows again loaded the bases with two outs. But Carter Delaney struck out Naighel Alii Calderon.

The Aggies tied the score at 3 when Riley Acosta hit a home run to open the fifth and Damien Stone belted a solo homer in the sixth.

Sebastian Gonzalez yielded both home runs in relief of Danny Veloz. Veloz, who was making his first start after 11 appearances out of the bullpen, allowed two hits and a run in three innings.