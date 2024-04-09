comscore Off the news: Public warned of jury duty phone scam | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Public warned of jury duty phone scam

  • Today
  • Updated 7:32 p.m.

Being called for jury duty is a reality that every citizen faces, part of doing one’s civic duty as an American. But beware — as scammers are on the prowl using a jury-duty pretense. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Cannabis dispensaries start ‘pre-roll’ sales

Scroll Up