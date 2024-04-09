Off the news: Public warned of jury duty phone scam

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Being called for jury duty is a reality that every citizen faces, part of doing one’s civic duty as an American. But beware — as scammers are on the prowl using a jury-duty pretense. Posing as police officers, sheriffs or judiciary employees, scammers are calling or emailing people, claiming that arrest warrants have been issued for missing jury duty.

“If you get a phone call regarding a warrant for failure to appear for jury duty,” warned the Judiciary in a news release, “hang up without responding to any questions or pressing any numbers you may be asked to press.”

All jury duty communications is usually done by mail; a call or email might come into play only if you’ve contacted the Judiciary first with a specific question.