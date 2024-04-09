ILH at top 2 spots, followed by 2 MIL teams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is no safe haven in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10, where Kamehameha took a loss last week, but remained at No. 1 in this week’s poll. Read more

Coaches and media checked eight first-place votes for the Warriors, who beat Punahou, 3-0, and Maryknoll, 3-1, before losing to Saint Louis, 3-1 to end last week. However, last week’s top five had some turbulence as a group. Baldwin lost two of three games to Maui and dropped to No. 4 this week.

Saint Louis lost to ‘Iolani to begin the week, then beat Pac-Five and Kamehameha.

Waiakea fell to Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6-0, falling to No. 10. Waiakea trails Hilo in the BIIF Division I standings. Only one BIIF D-I team will play in the state tournament.

‘Iolani beat Saint Louis, 14-3, then lost to Mid-Pacific. The ILH standings are a dam waiting to burst with Kamehameha holding a half-game lead over ‘Iolani (7-3), Mid-Pacific (7-3) and Saint Louis (7-3). The regular-season winner earns an automatic state-tournament berth. The ILH has three total berths in the state tournament.

Maui, tied with MPI last week at No. 9, rose to No. 3 this week, a single point behind Saint Louis. Aiea posted convincing wins over Pearl City, 10-5, and Nanakuli, 13-2. Na Alii moved up a notch to No. 6, their highest ranking of the season.

Aiea (8-1) can clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win over third-place Campbell (6-3) on Wednesday.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Fared

Apr. 6, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (8) (7-2 ILH) 103 1

> def. Punahou, 3-0

> def. Maryknoll, 3-1

> lost to No. 3 Saint Louis, 3-1,

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, 3 pm

2. Saint Louis (7-3 ILH) 81 3-t

> lost to No. 5 ‘Iolani, 14-3 (6 inn)

> def. Pac-Five, 11-0 (5 inn)

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha, 3-1

> next: vs. Damien, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, Goeas

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Friday, 6:30 pm, CORP

3. Maui (2) (5-1 MIL) 80 9-t

> def. No. 2 Baldwin, 2-1 (8 inn)

> def. No. 2 Baldwin, 4-3 (10 inn)

> lost to No. 2 Baldwin, 5-2

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Thursday, 3:30 pm, Iron

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Friday, 5:30 pm, Iron

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Saturday, 3:30 pm, Iron

4. Baldwin (7-2 MIL) 54 2

> lost to No. 9 Maui, 2-1 (8 inn)

> lost to No. 9 Maui, 4-3 (10 inn)

> def. No. 9 Maui, 5-2

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Thursday, 5:30 pm, Iron

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Friday, 3:30 pm, Iron

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Saturday, 5:30 pm, Iron

5. (tie) ‘Iolani (7-3 ILH) 52 5

> def. No. 3 Saint Louis, 14-3 (6 inn)

> lost to No. 9 Mid-Pacific, 8-4

> next: vs. Damien, Saturday, 2 pm

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, 3 pm, Ala Wai

> next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 3:30 pm, CORP

5. (tie) Aiea (8-1 OIA) 52 7

> won at Pearl City, 10-5

> won at Nanakuli, 13-2 (5 inn)

> next: at Campbell, Wednesday

> next: vs. Mililani, Saturday, 3 pm

7. (tie) Hilo (1) (7-0 BIIF) 45 8

> vs. Konawaena, Friday, Keaau HS field

> next: vs. Pahoa, Monday, 3 pm

> next: at KS-HawaII, Saturday, 1 pm

7. (tie) Kailua (7-1 OIA) 45 6

> won at Kalani, 12-0 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Castle, Wednesday, 3 pm

> next: at Farrington, Saturday, 3 pm, Lanakila Park

9. Mid-Pacific (7-3 ILH) 30 9-t

> def. Damien, 7-2

> def. No. 5 ‘Iolani, 8-4

> def. Pac-Five, 8-2

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday, 3 pm

10. Waiakea (5-2 BIIF) 23 3-t

> def. Keaau, 17-0

> vs. KS-Hawaii, ppd. rain

> lost to KS-Hawaii, 6-0

> next: at Hawaii Prep, Friday, 3 pm