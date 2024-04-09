Hawaii Prep World | Sports ILH at top 2 spots, followed by 2 MIL teams By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There is no safe haven in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10, where Kamehameha took a loss last week, but remained at No. 1 in this week’s poll. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There is no safe haven in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10, where Kamehameha took a loss last week, but remained at No. 1 in this week’s poll. Coaches and media checked eight first-place votes for the Warriors, who beat Punahou, 3-0, and Maryknoll, 3-1, before losing to Saint Louis, 3-1 to end last week. However, last week’s top five had some turbulence as a group. Baldwin lost two of three games to Maui and dropped to No. 4 this week. Saint Louis lost to ‘Iolani to begin the week, then beat Pac-Five and Kamehameha. Waiakea fell to Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6-0, falling to No. 10. Waiakea trails Hilo in the BIIF Division I standings. Only one BIIF D-I team will play in the state tournament. ‘Iolani beat Saint Louis, 14-3, then lost to Mid-Pacific. The ILH standings are a dam waiting to burst with Kamehameha holding a half-game lead over ‘Iolani (7-3), Mid-Pacific (7-3) and Saint Louis (7-3). The regular-season winner earns an automatic state-tournament berth. The ILH has three total berths in the state tournament. Maui, tied with MPI last week at No. 9, rose to No. 3 this week, a single point behind Saint Louis. Aiea posted convincing wins over Pearl City, 10-5, and Nanakuli, 13-2. Na Alii moved up a notch to No. 6, their highest ranking of the season. Aiea (8-1) can clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win over third-place Campbell (6-3) on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Fared Apr. 6, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (8) (7-2 ILH) 103 1 > def. Punahou, 3-0 > def. Maryknoll, 3-1 > lost to No. 3 Saint Louis, 3-1, > next: vs. Pac-Five, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, 3 pm 2. Saint Louis (7-3 ILH) 81 3-t > lost to No. 5 ‘Iolani, 14-3 (6 inn) > def. Pac-Five, 11-0 (5 inn) > def. No. 1 Kamehameha, 3-1 > next: vs. Damien, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, Goeas > next: vs. Maryknoll, Friday, 6:30 pm, CORP 3. Maui (2) (5-1 MIL) 80 9-t > def. No. 2 Baldwin, 2-1 (8 inn) > def. No. 2 Baldwin, 4-3 (10 inn) > lost to No. 2 Baldwin, 5-2 > next: vs. King Kekaulike, Thursday, 3:30 pm, Iron > next: vs. King Kekaulike, Friday, 5:30 pm, Iron > next: vs. King Kekaulike, Saturday, 3:30 pm, Iron 4. Baldwin (7-2 MIL) 54 2 > lost to No. 9 Maui, 2-1 (8 inn) > lost to No. 9 Maui, 4-3 (10 inn) > def. No. 9 Maui, 5-2 > next: vs. KS-Maui, Thursday, 5:30 pm, Iron > next: vs. KS-Maui, Friday, 3:30 pm, Iron > next: vs. KS-Maui, Saturday, 5:30 pm, Iron 5. (tie) ‘Iolani (7-3 ILH) 52 5 > def. No. 3 Saint Louis, 14-3 (6 inn) > lost to No. 9 Mid-Pacific, 8-4 > next: vs. Damien, Saturday, 2 pm > next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, 3 pm, Ala Wai > next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 3:30 pm, CORP 5. (tie) Aiea (8-1 OIA) 52 7 > won at Pearl City, 10-5 > won at Nanakuli, 13-2 (5 inn) > next: at Campbell, Wednesday > next: vs. Mililani, Saturday, 3 pm 7. (tie) Hilo (1) (7-0 BIIF) 45 8 > vs. Konawaena, Friday, Keaau HS field > next: vs. Pahoa, Monday, 3 pm > next: at KS-HawaII, Saturday, 1 pm 7. (tie) Kailua (7-1 OIA) 45 6 > won at Kalani, 12-0 (5 inn) > next: vs. Castle, Wednesday, 3 pm > next: at Farrington, Saturday, 3 pm, Lanakila Park 9. Mid-Pacific (7-3 ILH) 30 9-t > def. Damien, 7-2 > def. No. 5 ‘Iolani, 8-4 > def. Pac-Five, 8-2 > next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP > next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday, 3 pm 10. Waiakea (5-2 BIIF) 23 3-t > def. Keaau, 17-0 > vs. KS-Hawaii, ppd. rain > lost to KS-Hawaii, 6-0 > next: at Hawaii Prep, Friday, 3 pm Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 16, Kamehameha-Maui 13, Mililani 10, Molokai 1. Previous Story Rainbows pull out another extra-inning road win Next Story Television and radio – April 9, 2024