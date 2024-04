Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The population of Lanai is roughly 3,500 people. The population of Gaza is 2.3 million, with 1.5 million currently crammed into Rafah. At 141 square miles, Lanai and Gaza are the same size. Read more

For over six months, Israel has committed genocide against refugees who, for nearly two decades, have been living in an open-air prison the size of Lanai. Tens of thousands have been killed since October; the rest are slowly starving to death.

The international Freedom Flotilla Coalition (www.freedomflotilla.org) will soon attempt to deliver thousands of pounds of desperately needed aid to Gaza. I’ll be a crewmember, alongside fellow Veterans for Peace-Hawai‘i member, Ann Wright.

I’m aware of the risks involved, but I’m also aware of the unwarranted power the West allocates to my whiteness. As a father, how can I not at least try to help the children of Gaza?

Jayson Mizula

Kaunakakai, Molokai

