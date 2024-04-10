On the Move: Edmund “Ed” Chan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has named Edmund “Ed” Chan president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals Hawaii effective April 23, succeeding Greg Christian, who will be retiring May 1 after serving as president since 2020. Chan has been a registered dietitian since 2000 who held clinical dietitian positions at Hale Makua Health Services in Kahului and Community Clinic of Maui, and served as consultant dietitian at Maui Youth and Family Services and general manager of support services at Wahiawa General Hospital. In addition to joining Kaiser Permanente East Bay area operations in 2014, his more than 10 years’ experience in leadership positions in Northern California includes UC San Diego Health, Vanderbilt University Health System and the Duke University Health System.

