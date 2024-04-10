comscore On the Move: Edmund “Ed” Chan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Edmund “Ed” Chan

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has named Edmund “Ed” Chan president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals Hawaii effective April 23, succeeding Greg Christian, who will be retiring May 1 after serving as president since 2020. Read more

