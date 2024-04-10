Hawaii News On the Move: Edmund “Ed” Chan Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Edmund “Ed” Chan Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has named Edmund “Ed” Chan president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals Hawaii effective April 23, succeeding Greg Christian, who will be retiring May 1 after serving as president since 2020. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has named Edmund “Ed” Chan president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals Hawaii effective April 23, succeeding Greg Christian, who will be retiring May 1 after serving as president since 2020. Chan has been a registered dietitian since 2000 who held clinical dietitian positions at Hale Makua Health Services in Kahului and Community Clinic of Maui, and served as consultant dietitian at Maui Youth and Family Services and general manager of support services at Wahiawa General Hospital. In addition to joining Kaiser Permanente East Bay area operations in 2014, his more than 10 years’ experience in leadership positions in Northern California includes UC San Diego Health, Vanderbilt University Health System and the Duke University Health System. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Hospitality purchases lead Hawaii commercial real estate investments