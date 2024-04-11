City relocating Waikiki lifeguard tower due to erosion

City officials this morning removed the remains of a concrete pillar for a lifeguard tower at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki, about three-and-a-half years since waves damaged it.

It’s all part of adapting to a changing shoreline and the impacts of climate change, according to officials, who estimate over 70% of Hawaii beaches are eroding, and that an estimated 5.5 miles of beach on Oahu have already been lost.

In August 2020, officials said the upper portion of Lifeguard Tower 2F was removed after large, south swells caused structural damage. A temporary tower was promptly installed on the mauka side of the shoreline walkway at the time to continue providing lifeguard services.

Officials said a permanent tower will be installed near the temporary one when the replacement structure arrives.

Other lifeguard tower locations that have also been pulled back due to erosion include Kailua and Ehukai and Sunset Beach on Oahu’s North Shore. For some spots on the North Shore, the retrieval was temporary due to surf, then moved back.

Honolulu Ocean Safety has also removed concrete pillars at several other Waikiki locations.

“As we re-evaluate our towers and their placement nearly 20 years ago on these concrete pillars, we are pleased to be able to be nimbler in the shoreline and make sure our newly installed towers are moveable,” said Capt. Adam Lerner, Honolulu Ocean Safety’s supervisor for operations on Oahu’s South Shore, in a statement. “Being more flexible gives us the best chance at preserving equipment during natural disasters in order to ensure we are set up to keep the public safe in the aftermath of huge swells, tsunamis, or hurricanes.”