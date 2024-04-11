comscore Dixon delivers for Mid-Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dixon delivers for Mid-Pacific

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mid-Pacific’s Payton Dixon fired a pitch against Kamehameha in the first inning during Wednesday’s game at the Owls’ field.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Payton Dixon fired a three-hitter, striking out three and walking one, as No. 9 Mid-Pacific rallied past top-ranked Kamehameha 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Damon Field. Read more

