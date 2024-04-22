Letter: Estate tax proposal keeps businesses in local hands

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I own a veterinary practice in Moiliili. I’m proud that my daughter, Rachael, chose to follow in my footsteps, working alongside me. I support House Bill 2653 because it will give local businesses like mine a fighting chance to pass our companies down to the next generation.

Today, Hawaii’s estate tax requires surviving family members to pay up to 20% of the value of their business when the owner dies. Many family companies like mine could only raise that money by selling off our business.

This bill is about keeping local companies alive, allowing us to compete with larger mainland companies that don’t have to pay that tax.

We need to pass this bill. If we don’t, you’ll see more and more local companies close or sell to national businesses. Either way, we’ll lose more of our local jobs and local brands. Hawaii’s family businesses need HB 2653.

Bertram Lau

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter