Letter: Hawaii’s youth must be shielded from marijuana

I strongly agree with Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm’s argument against legalizing marijuana (“‘De facto’ legal pot bill endangers public,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 21). As a student at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School, I see firsthand how easy it is for minors to access harmful substances like alcohol and e-cigarettes, despite their illegal status. If marijuana is legalized, I fear it will only become easier for students to obtain, especially if their caregivers are the ones providing it. This is a recipe for disaster and I urge our leaders to consider the potential harm that legalizing marijuana could cause to our youth.

Legalization would send the wrong message to young people and could lead to increased drug use, addiction and related problems. We must prioritize the well-being and safety of our youth and reject efforts to legalize marijuana.

Haidyn-Jane Ioapo-Naone

Nanakuli

