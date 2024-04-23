Off the news: Federal grant bolsters Waimea Valley

Changes are coming to Waimea Valley, with support from a $4.3 million federal grant — though work isn’t expected to begin until next year. Plans include a much-needed expansion of the cultural park’s gift shop to include local artisans’ work, expanded space for workshops and demonstrations, and construction of an open-air hale for native plant programs.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the grant during the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, and a draft environmental assessment is now under public review. Special management area and conservation district use permits must be obtained next.