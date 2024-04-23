Admin appreciation

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Dotted Line at AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu (1111 Bishop St.) has curated a three-course executive lunch menu 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24-26 in honor of Administrative Professionals Day.

The menu includes a complimentary spritz — a palomita mocktail comprised of sparkling grapefruit, lime and mint. The first course is a TDL deviled egg with truffle, togarashi, smoked trout roe, fried shallot and chive. The second course has several delicious options, including the TDL Caesar salad, The Greek, roasted salmon and the TDL burger. The latter boasts shallot and bacon aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and tallow truffle fries. To finish off, guests will indulge in two desserts — a pineapple upside down bread pudding and chocolate pot de crème.

Cost is $50. Go online to dottedlinehawaii.com.

Sweet collaboration

Kona Brewing Hawaii has teamed up with Asato Family Shop to create a limited edition Koko Brown sherbet and beer float in celebration of its 30th anniversary. It invites the public to a pop-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Kona Brewing Hawaii Kai (7192 Kalanianaole Hwy.) to honor the business’s limited-release Koko Brown Ale and a new Asato Family Shop flavor, Koko Brown Sherbet, served in a beer float.

Koko Brown is an American-style brown ale brewed with toasted coconut to complement the roasted malt, caramel, chocolate, citrus and nutty notes. Asato Family Shop will have pints and scoops of its limited-edition treat at the brewpub while supplies last.

Visit konabrewinghawaii.com and asatofamilyshop.com.

Sustainable craft cocktails

Welina Terrace, known for its trendy, lounge-like ambiance with views of Hanalei Bay, recently transformed into a drink-forward establishment with modern Japanese light bites. The extensive drink menu features more than 26 sakes, organic sustainable wines, Japanese whiskies, and a new sustainable craft cocktail menu.

Popular libations include the floral Cay Polynesia, effervescent Empowered by Flowers, and tart La Niebla. Keep an eye out for seasonal cocktails like Blue Horizon, a specialty cocktail for Earth Month that includes blue spirulina.

Welina Terrace also now features live music several nights a week, and every sunset, guests can view the Napoo Ana O Ka La Sunset Ritual, which features the blowing of a conch shell and hula.

To learn more, visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay/taste/welina-terrace.

An Im-‘peck’-able addition

Pearlridge Center introduced a new restaurant to its ohana: Steve’s Chicken. The eatery, known for its Korean-style chicken sandwiches and classic wings, made its debut on April 1 at the Mauka food court.

Steve’s Chicken uses authentic, imported sauces from South Korea to give its chicken a unique flavor that leaves guests wanting more. Popular items include Mom’s Chicken Sandwich — a juicy, oversized chicken thigh sandwich that is marinated and cooked to perfection before being coated in the eatery’s special sauce — Steve’s Egg Chicken Sandwich and fish sandwich.

Meanwhile, customers can get Steve’s famous chicken wings that come in a variety of flavors, including original, snow chicken and garlic shoyu chicken, and are available in orders of five or 10 pieces.

Steve’s Chicken is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@steveschicken_hawaii).