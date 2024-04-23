Mililani No. 1, with Kamehameha close

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mililani is at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 for a second week in a row.

The Lady Trojans had a bye week and will open play in the OIA playoffs on Thursday. The panel of coaches and media submitted seven first-place votes for Mililani, which last won the state title since 2014.

Kamehameha gathered three first-place votes after posting wins over Maryknoll and ‘Iolani. Regular-season winner Kamehameha remained at No. 2 and will battle Maryknoll on Thursday in the ILH double-elimination tournament.

Punahou is coming off an 11-inning, 2-1 loss to Maryknoll. The Buffanblu host Mid-Pacific today in an elimination battle. That winner will play ‘Iolani on Thursday.

The opening round of the OIA playoffs (single elimination) is on Wednesday.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 22, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (7) (11-1 OIA reg. season) 97 1

> bye

> next: vs. Castle-Waianae winner, Thursday

2. Kamehameha (3) (9-3 ILH reg. season, 1-0 playoffs) 92 2

> won at No. 3 Maryknoll, 9-4

> def. ‘Iolani, 12-2 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 4 p.m.

3. Maryknoll (9-3 ILH reg. season, 1-0 playoffs) 74 3

> lost to No. 2 Kamehameha, 9-4

> def. No. 5 Punahou, 2-1 (11 in)

> next: at Kamehameha, Thursday, 4 p.m.

4. Campbell (9-2 OIA) 70 4

> bye

> next: Moanalua-Nanakuli winner, Thursday

5. Punahou (8-4 ILH reg. season, 0-1 playoffs) 57 5

> lost to No. 3 Maryknoll, 2-1 (11 inn)

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

6. Leilehua (9-3 OIA) 47 6

> def. Pearl City, 11-0 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Wednesday, 3 pm

7. Baldwin (10-0 MIL) 45 7

> def. KS-Maui, 16-0

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Wednesday, Patsy Mink

8. Kalani (10-2 OIA) 23 8

> bye

> next: TBD, Thursday

9. Kapaa (9-0 KIF) 19 9

> won at Kauai, 12-7

> def. Waimea, 15-0 (5 inn)

> def. Waimea, 10-0 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Kauai (2), Saturday, 10 a.m.

10. Kaiser (9-3 OIA) 11 10

> lost at Castle, 18-8 (6 inn)

> next: vs. Leilehua-Kaimuki winner, Thursday

Also receiving votes: ‘Iolani 7, Kealakehe 5, Moanalua 2, Mid-Pacific 1.