Letter: Hawaii and Mexico share similar sordid histories

Mexico is populated largely by the native descendants of one of the most brutal colonizations in the history of the world. In addition to epidemic diseases accidentally introduced, native peoples in Mexico were viciously attacked nearly to the point of extermination, used as slaves to mine gold and silver, and had their language and culture purposely erased.

Then in the 1840s, under false pretenses, the U.S. stole half of Mexico’s territory. That territory has enriched U.S. citizens through the extraction of oil and precious metals.

So it should come as no surprise that Mexico’s government bristles when issued dictates by the U.S. government (“Mexico’s lack of help on cartels shows it’s no ally,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 27). Of all the countries in the world, the U.S. government owes every dollar of aid and more to Mexico.

Here in Hawaii, where grievances over similar 100-year-old injustices continue to make news, the letter writer’s insensitive remarks are especially hypocritical.

Joseph Perez

Kakaako

