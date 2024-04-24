Letter: Let’s go ‘opalaing’ to help make Hawaii litter-free

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

During my daily walks for exercise, I multitask and pick up litter as I go along. The Swedish have a word for it — plogging — picking up litter while jogging. In Hawaii, we can use the term opalaing, picking up trash while walking.

C’mon, people, let’s go opalaing and keep Hawaii neat, clean and beautiful!

Ed Kuba

Kapahulu

