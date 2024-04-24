Letter: Marijuana is destructive if not properly regulated

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Marijuana, pot, cannabis. Call it what you want; it’s a mind-altering drug much as alcohol. Marijuana has a few short-term benefits like relaxation and a “feel good” sensation. Then bam! It’s addictive.

Under control through medical-use distribution, it’s less apt to be abused. Abused, like alcohol, it is deadly. Marijuana not only negatively impacts the individual, but the family and all others caught in that web. Those who suffer most are those least able to afford the consequences.

Olivia Yule

Waikiki

