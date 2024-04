Gov. Josh Green spoke with Lahaina Strong organizers Pa‘ele Kiakona, left, and Jordan Ruidas at the state Capitol on Tuesday. During a news conference, Green voiced support for bills impacting Lahaina, including one regarding the regulation of short-term rentals.

Hawaii’s hotel industry opposes all short-term rentals — including those operating legally — because it’s clear it wants to eliminate competition.

I belong to the nonprofit Hawaii Mid- and Short-Term Rental Alliance, which is comprised of residents who own and legally operate more than 35,000 temporary rental accommodations statewide. Many of our members are kupuna who need this rental income for living expenses.

Our properties are legally permitted, we pay all required taxes and we provide a valuable service for people requiring extended stays. This includes construction workers, residents handling a family crisis, and traveling doctors and nurses.

The regulation outlined in Senate Bill 2919 will hurt Hawaii’s economy. Legal short-term rentals generate an estimated $300 million in taxes for the state and $550 million for the counties.

We oppose illegal operators. But it’s wrong to pass a law punishing those who operate legally.

Jennifer Wilkinson

Kailua-Kona

