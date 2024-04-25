Off the news: Short-term rental regulation bill passes

A Hawaii bill giving counties expanded authority to regulate and limit short-term rentals (STRs) got a push to the finish line Tuesday as Gov. Josh Green pledged to sign the bill. A day later, legislators took Senate Bill 2919 past that line, giving it final approval.

Green joined members of the group Lahaina Strong who had traveled from Maui to the state Capitol to call for Senate Bill 2919’s passage. The crowd cheered as Green said, “When this bill passes, I will sign it. It will have a positive, profound impact on our people.”

Throughout the state, there are “tens of thousands” of STRs that “should be houses for our local people,” Green said.