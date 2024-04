Workers on Wednesday did prep work for the start of the NFL Draft today in Detroit.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the likely first pick by the Bears, was interviewed after a clinic with Special Olympics athletes on Wednesday.

Fans and teams from around the globe will be celebrating their selections today when the NFL conducts the first round of the NFL Draft.

Ever growing in popularity, the league said last year’s draft in Kansas City “had a total unduplicated audience in the United States of 54.4 million viewers for the three-day event” and was attended by 312,000 fans over the three days.

So let the draft fever spread, starting today in Detroit.

Quarterbacks have always been the main attractions and today QBs could go 1-2-3 for only the fourth time in league history. Actually, it could go 1-2-3-4.

The Bears likely will take USC’s Caleb Williams, with the Commanders choosing between LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels or North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy has been ascending since leading the Wolverines to a national title. And Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix, both of whom were in the Heisman hunt last season, have a different skill-set to offer teams.

Wide receivers and offensive tackles also are plentiful this year. One of the top receivers in this class is former Saint Louis and Michigan wideout Roman Wilson. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder flashes elite speed (4.33 in the 40 at the NFL Combine) and is projected to be selected in the second round on Friday.

Another high-profile player is Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother.

“He’s an athlete, that’s the good thing about him. … but he’s 5-10, I thought he was a free agent guy,” a former NFL scout told the Star-Advertiser.

Other Hawaii players who could hear their names called, though likely on the third day on Saturday or as free agent signees are linebackers Marist Liufau (Notre Dame) and Darius Muasau (Hawaii/UCLA) and defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Washington).

However, oftentimes the best indicators of what NFL teams might do in the draft can be traced to two areas — what they did during free agency and the quality and quantity of the draft picks they have.

For instance, during the season it was obvious the Jets needed offensive line help — their prized QB, Aaron Rodgers, was sack and tore his Achilles just four offensive plays into the season.

Then, during free agency, the Jets signed ex-Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle Morgan Moses and guard John Simpson, with the latter two coming from the Ravens.

That alleviated the pressure of picking a lineman at No. 10 and now allows the Jets to go in other directions, such as wide receiver, tight end or even seek a trade. They could trade down and try to pick up a second-round pick since they don’t have one (traded in the Rodgers deal).

Speaking of trades, Minnesota could be moving up for a quarterback and the Vikings are armed with two first-round picks (No. 11 and 23). Teams such as Denver would like to trade up for a quarterback but might not have enough ammo. The Broncos don’t have a second-round pick to include in a package. so they would have to tap into 2025 draft picks.

The team that’s sitting pretty are the Green Bay Packers.

Not only have they found their franchise QB in ascending Jordan Love to go with a young core of wide receivers and tight ends, the Packers have 11 draft picks — tied with the Cardinals and the Rams with the most in the NFL.

Green Bay, with two picks in each of the second, third, sixth and seventh rounds, can target a player and then trade up to pick him.

A team that’s not sitting pretty: the Miami Dolphins.

They have the least number of picks at six, with no selections in the third and fourth rounds.

Furthemore, the Dolphins lost one of the top interior D-lineman in Christian Wilkins, now a Raider with a four-year, $110 million contract ($84.7M guaranteed), and guard Robert Hunt, now a Panther with a five-year, $100 million deal ($44M guaranteed).

Miami also had to pare its roster with salary-cap casualties in LB Jerome Baker and CB Xavien Howard and saw LB Andrew Van Ginkel leave in free agency.

MOCK DRAFT

Star-Advertiser sports editor Curtis Murayama has been doing NFL mock drafts since his college days in the 1970s. For the first time, Murayama will do a mock draft with projected trades, with his reasoning. Here’s how he sees today’s volatile first round:

1. Chicago (Needs: qb, wr, ol, dl, ed, cb)

Caleb Williams, QB, USC, 6-1, 214

This pick was set in stone once the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers for a mere sixth-round pick

2. Washington (Needs: qb, ol, cb, wr, ed, lb)

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU, 6-4, 210

A Lamar Jackson talent. Did the Commanders show their hand by signing a QB with a similar skill set in Marcus Mariota?

3. New England (Needs: qb, ol, cb, wr, dl, te, rb)

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina, 6-4, 223

The Patriots shouldn’t pass up on a QB who was projected as a top 1-2 pick for two years now. He had no support this season.

4. Arizona (Needs: wr, cb, rb, ol, dt, ed)

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State, 6-3, 209

The Cardinals have enough picks (two No. 1s, three third-rounders). What they need is top-level talent, not more lower picks. Plus, Kyler Murray could use a receiver.

5. (Trade) Minnesota (Needs: qb, ol, wr, dl, ed, lb)

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan,6-21⁄2, 219 , 4.23 SS

This could be one of the pivot points in the draft. It makes total sense for Minnesota to move up to take a QB. In this scenario, the Vikes give up No. 11 overall, a fourth and a fifth this year and a first and another pick in 2025 to the Chargers while keeping their second first-round pick this year. They don’t have a second- or third-round pick to offer in 2024, hence the additional picks in 2025. Also, if the Vikings gave up both first-round picks, it means they won’t be drafting again until the fourth round.

6. N.Y. Giants (Needs: wr, cb, rb, qb, dt, iol)

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU, 6-0, 200, 4.3

The Giants could be looking to move up for a QB, but the G-Men only have six draft picks, so filling a need with one of the most explosive and productive players in the draft is not a bad option.

7. Tennessee (Needs: ot, dl, wr, lb cb, rb)

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame, 6-9, 321, 5.05, 28” VJ

Alt has the tools and the bloodlines to forge a long career in the NFL. He’s solid, technically sound and ready to play.

8. Atlanta (Needs: cb, dl, qb, wr, ed)

Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama, 6-3, 247, 4.46, 40.5” VJ

The offensive pieces are in place, with Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London and a good O-line. Fortifying the other side of the ball will make the Falcons fierce.

9. Chicago (Needs: qb, wr, ol, dl, ed, cb)

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington, 6-3, 212, 4.45, 39” VJ

Give Caleb Williams another weapon to go with D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen and this defense-minded franchise could have its first 4,000-yard passer ever. In fact, the Bears are the only franchise in the NFL without a 4,000-yard passer.

10. N.Y. Jets (Needs: te, wr, lb, ot, s, dt, qb)

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia, 6-3, 243

Bowers is a weapon comparable to Travis Kelce. At Georgia, he was always open and was the team’s go-to receiver. The Jets rebuilt their O-line (Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, John Simpson), so getting Aaron Rodgers a dependable target to go with Garrett Wilson makes total sense.

11. (TRADE) L.A. Chargers (Needs: wr, cb, ol, rb, dt, te, c)

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State, 6-6, 324, 5.13, 32” VJ

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers trade down and still get an O-lineman who matches the coach’s disposition. Fuaga is nasty. and also plays right tackle. He is more physical than Joe Alt, who plays left tackle, a position already manned by Rashawn Slater.

12. (TRADE) Seattle (Needs: dl, lb, ol, te qb, iol_

Michael Penix Jr., QB Washington, 6-2, 215, 4.51

Penix to Seattle makes too much sense. He gets to reunite with Ryan Grubb, the Seahawks OC who was Penix’s OC at the University of Washington the past two seasons. Seattle needs to get ahead of the Raiders. In this trade scenario, the Seahawks send Denver No. 16 overall, along with third- and fourth-round picks.

13. Las Vegas (Needs: qb, cb, iol, ot, wr, rb)

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama, 6-0, 196, 4.51, 37” VJ

When this top-notch corner met with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce at the ’Bama Pro Day, Arnold said the coach told him, “Man, I like you already.”

14. New Orleans (Needs: ol, wr, cb, dl, ed, lb)

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State, 6-4, 254, 4.58, 36” VJ

Some consider this Albany transfer as the top defensive end. He’s good against the run and pass. Solid player, pick.

15. Indianapolis (Needs: cb, wr, rb, ol, dl, s)

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo, 6-0, 195, 4.33, 38” VJ

He considers himself CB1 and why not? He has all the tools as well as the production — he had two pick-6s in a four interception game this season. The only knock is that he did it at a lower level. But he performed well against receivers during Senior Bowl practices and has confidence.

16. (TRADE) Denver (Needs: qb, cb, dt, ol, te, ed)

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon, 6-2, 214

Nix could become Sean Payton’s next Drew Brees. The most experienced college QB (61 starts, most in NCAA history for a QB) is smart, athletic and a quick decision-maker. He was a dual-threat QB earlier in his career at Auburn and Oregon before staying almost strictly in the pocket this season with the Ducks. Some say this is too high, but he seems to fit well in the Payton style. For trading down, the Broncos, who have no second-rounder, get extra picks from Seattle.

17. Jacksonville (Needs: cb, dl, ol, wr, cb)

JC Latham, OT, Alabama, 6-6, 342, 351⁄2” arms

Will the Jaguars offer this pick up for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk? That might be too expensive. And while they lost WR Calvin Ridley, the Jags did sign Gabriel Davis and Devin Duvernay. So another option could be LSU WR Brian Thomas. But it’s better to get protection for Trevor Lawrence. Latham has a mean streak and can plow people.

18. (TRADE) Green Bay (Needs: dl, lb, ol, cb, s, ed)

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa, 6-0 1⁄2, 203

The Packers — along with the Cardinals and Rams — have the most draft picks with 11. And they’re good ones, with two each in the second and third rounds. They jump over some DB-needy teams to land a smooth, play-making, special teams-loving DB who broke his leg playing offense. They give the Bengals No. 25 overall, a second and a third for this pick, with Cincy also giving back a fourth.

19. L.A. Rams (Needs: dl, cb, ol, s, ed, k, qb)

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois, 6-2, 295

He might not be Aaron Donald, but at times he plays like him. The two-time All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year can disrupt plays and provide an inside pass rush. And he’ll fill a need and a void for the Rams.

20. Pittsburgh (Needs: ol, wr, cb, dl, cb, lb)

Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State, 6-6, 312, 5.11, 32” VJ

Whoa, what a steal for the Steelers. Just a solid player who has a nasty streak that matches the AFC North. Fashanu flashes top 10-15 potential.

21. (trade) San Francisco (Needs: cb, ot, wr, lb, dt))

Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington, 6-4, 317, 5.01, 32.5” VJ

If Fautanu starts falling, the 49ers will be calling. The Niners are desperate to improve their O-line. Although all starters return from last season, the unit was ranked 20th by Pro Football Focus. Fautanu is athletic, smart and has the ability to move inside. He might be short for a tackle, but his long arms (341⁄2 inches) make up for it. In this trade scenario, the 49ers trade No. 31 overall, along with picks in the third and fourth rounds — the very rounds the Dolphins don’t have a pick ­— and a third in the 2025 draft.

22. Philadelphia (Needs: cb, ol, wr, rb, lb, ed)

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama, 5-111⁄2, 199, 4.47, 34.5” VJ

You gotta be impressed with a guy who runs a 4.47 with a bad wheel. A Jones fracture was discovered at the NFL Combine, so he didn’t run there, but he did at the Alabama Pro Day and impressed in the 40. He had surgery and is expected to be primed and ready for rookie camp.

23. Minnesota (Needs: qb, ol, wr, dl, ed, lb)

Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA, 6-5, 259, 4.64, 32”

This slippery pass-rush specialist will fill in for the departed Danielle Hunter, now with the Texans.

24. Dallas (Needs: ot, rb, iol, dl, wr, cb)

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon, 6-3, 328, 32” VJ

This burly and powerful center should take the place of Tyler Biadasz, who left for the rival Commanders. Powers- Johnson might lack elite athletic ability, but he is a tenacious blocker along the line and in the second level.

25. (Trade) Cincinnati (Needs: ol, dl, cb, wr, te)

Byron Murphy, DT, Texas, 6-01⁄2, 297, 4.87, 28 bp, 33”

This highly rated D-tackle will fill the huge hole left when D.J. Reader and his 335 pounds left for the Lions. Murphy brings less size but more quickness to the position.

26. Tampa Bay (Needs: ol, cb, lb, qb, wr, s, ed)

Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State, 6-3, 254, 4.48, 34.5” VJ

This Nittany Lion is oozing with talent and potential. He had only four sacks this past season, but had 10 the year before. He could be a problem for OTs because of speed and ability to bend around the edge.

27. Arizona (Needs: wr, cb, rb, ol, dt, ed)

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia, 6-8, 340, 5.07, 25.5” VJ

He’s a gifted athlete who just needs to be coached up. But he is massive and will be nearly impossible to get around once he gets his technique down.

28. Buffalo (Needs: wr, dl, rb, s, ed, cb)

Brian Thomas, WR, LSU, 6-3, 209, 4.33, 11 bp, 38.5” VJ

This would be a steal for the Bills if Thomas falls this far. He has size, speed and big-play ability. If Malik Nabers is Ja’Marr Chase, than Thomas is Justin Jefferson — all LSU guys, with Chase and Jefferson being first-round picks. In fact, don’t be surprised if the Bills (10 overall picks) trade up for this guy.

29. Detroit (Needs: cb, wr, ol, og, ed, dt)

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson, 6-1, 173, 4.26, 36” VJ

He has speed and he can cover and plays a position where the Lions need the most help.

30. Baltimore (Needs: ol, wr, dt, cb, rb)

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma, 6-8, 322, 5.19, 34.5” VJ

Like Mims, Guyton is massive and poses a problem by his size alone. Just needs more consistency.

31. (trade) Miami (Needs: ol, dl, te, s, wr)

Graham Barton, OL, Duke, 6-5, 313, 327⁄8” arms

Barton has position versatility, playing three years at left tackle and his freshman year at center. With relatively short arms (327⁄8 inches while most OTs are 34 inches and up), Barton projects as a center/guard and could fill a void left by Robert Hunt, who signed for big bucks with the Panthers.

32. Kansas City (Needs: dt, wr, ot, cb, rb)

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas, 6-2, 205, 4.34, 39.5” VJ

He was the Longhorns’ go-to guy and has deep speed. With Rashee Rice in legal troubles, Mitchell could step in and be a dependable target for Patrick Mahomes.