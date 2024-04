Lahaina is seen from the air nine days after a wildfire tore through the historic town on Aug. 8. Experts say climate change is increasing the risk of similar extreme weather events.

Regarding the recent AP-NORC poll on climate change, many people still dispute the scientific conclusion that Earth is currently undergoing rapid climate change (“Climate change cause clear to AAPI adults,” Star-Advertiser, April 18). Others may concede that the world’s climate is changing, but claim it has nothing to do with human activity.

Whether human behavior is or is not responsible for climate change, there is no rational argument disputing the fact that coral reefs are dying and sea levels are rising as the world’s icecaps melt.

Hawaii cannot avoid these consequences until world leaders take immediate action to ameliorate potential disaster and promote technological remedies.

Before governments impose austere measures to deal with increasing droughts and heat waves, is it not preferable for our species to find ways to reduce greenhouse gases and capture them?

Robert Griffon

Makiki

