Letter: Be wary of total reliance on green energy sources

Is electricity guaranteed in the worst catastrophes?

This issue has been nagging at me for some time as I note the daily rolling electrical power blackouts and other temporary power outages. You name the reasons and excuses. It happens routinely.

The worst case, as it appears to me, is getting way ahead of ourselves in reliance on green, vulnerable sources of energy. Meanwhile, we are stumbling all over ourselves to divest Oahu of our most reliable and survivable power generated by fossil fuels. To sustain life on Oahu, we need electrical power to pump water out of the ground and distribute it to the population.

What if a catastrophic storm hits and blows most green power sources out to sea? With minimal, if any, surviving power generating capability, is our power grid guaranteed to meet our needs?

Toby Rushforth

Kaneohe

