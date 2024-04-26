Letter: Smart to discuss ban of smartphones at school

Have you heard about the new bestselling book “The Anxious Generation” written by New York University professor Dr. Jonathan Haidt? It has gone viral — articles and podcasts can be found all over the internet — and for good reason.

The evidence Haidt presents is damning and clear: Smartphones and social media are driving an epidemic of anxiety, depression and suicide among our children. Haidt calls for all parents to ask their schools to ban smartphones from campus until high school. It seems like a no-brainer to us parents who don’t want our kids to succumb to the endless treadmill of keeping up with friends, judging and being judged online, feeling left out and desperately trying to belong.

We should open up a conversation about banning smartphones from all Hawaii public school campuses until ninth grade. Why not?

MeiMei Fox

Portlock

